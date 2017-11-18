14-man Wales edge Georgia 13-6 in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales — A second-string Wales side barely survived another tier two team when it edged Georgia 13-6 in their maiden rugby test on Saturday.

Georgia, which had the better of a dull second half, put severe pressure on Wales for a tying seven-pointer in drama-filled injury time.

Wales replacement prop Tomas Francis was sin-binned two minutes in, and Georgia wanted to utilize its dominant scrum. But Wales, needing a prop replacement, said the already-replaced Nicky Smith and Leon Brown weren't fit to return. When Wales was allowed to have an uncontested scrum, Georgia opted for an attacking lineout.

That was smartly taken, and the forwards pounded the try-line for 10 more phases until flanker Lasha Lomidze was ruled off his feet in front of the Wales posts.

The let-off gave victory to a Welsh side with 14 changes from that which lost to Australia last week. They haven't beaten a tier two team in the autumn by more than 10 points in nine years.

Georgia believed it could finally beat a tier one team for the first time in 18 attempts. Wales was vulnerable but the Lelos didn't have a sharp edge to complement their forward power. A pack with more than 300 test caps, three times as many as Wales, pushed around the home side. But when it mattered, the Georgia scrum flopped.