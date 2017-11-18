Anthony Davis suffers concussion against Nuggets
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — New Orleans forward Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against Denver on Friday night in the opening minute of the third quarter with a concussion.
Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Nuggets
Davis remained on the floor with his hands over his face for a minute before he walked to the locker room with 11:02 left in the quarter.
The team announced that he would not return.
Davis had 17 points and five rebounds before his exit.
Most Popular
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why
-
Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck