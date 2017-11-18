Anthony Duclair's hat trick powers Coyotes past Senators 3-2 overtime win

OTTAWA — Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to complete a hat trick as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Antti Raanta made 30 saves to improve the Coyotes record to 4-15-3.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored in regulation for the Senators (8-4-5). Mike Condon stopped 25 shots.

Duclair scored the winner at 1:23 of overtime as his shot trickled through Condon's pads and over the goal line.

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first as Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team leading 13th goal.

Less than two minutes later, the Coyotes tied it up. Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers's pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second as Borowiecki was able to make the most of a Cody Ceci rebound that bounced right to him giving him a wide open right side.

The Coyotes had a great chance to tie the game back up, but Condon made a great save on Derek Stepan.

Duclair tied it 2-2 on the power play midway through the third period. Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair for his second of the game.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow against the New York Rangers in the first of a three-game road trip.