Australia coach Postecoglou to decide future next week

SYDNEY, Australia — Coach Ange Postecoglou will decide this week whether he will lead Australia to next year's World Cup in Russia after presiding over its successful qualifying campaign.

Postecoglou, who has expressed reservations about continuing in his current role, has brought forward talks on his future with Football Federation Australia and said there would be a resolution in the coming week. He said "it's going to happen quickly."

Postecoglou told ABC television Sunday he was still undecided over whether to continue.