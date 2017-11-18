Bayern leads by 6 points as Heynckes extends winning run

BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich stretch its lead in the Bundesliga to six points with a 3-0 defeat of Bavarian rival Augsburg on Saturday.

It was the 500th league win for Jupp Heynckes as a player or coach and extends the 72-year-old's winning start to eight games across all competitions since he came out of retirement for his fourth stint.

Bayern was trailing then-leader Borussia Dortmund by five points when he took over from the fired Carlo Ancelotti on Oct. 5. Now the side is nine points ahead of Dortmund, which hasn't won in the league since Sept. 30, and six ahead of Leipzig, held to a 2-2 draw at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

Winless Cologne's terrible start to the league continued with its 10th defeat in 12 games as it lost 1-0 at Mainz.

Wolfsburg defeated Freiburg 3-1 at home to give coach Martin Schmidt his first win after he started with seven draws.