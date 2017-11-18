Cowboys' Jerry Jones apologizes for racial remark in video
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized after a gossip
The Blast
After the video's release Friday, Jones apologized in a statement issued by the team, saying, "That comment was inappropriate. It's not who I am, and I'm sorry."
The
Jones has been outspoken in his view that players should stand during the anthem, at one point saying he would bench any player who disrespected the flag.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
‘They’re just crows:’ Researcher says the birds don’t deserve their bad rep