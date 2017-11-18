Kasperi Kapanen scores winner on power play as Marlies defeat Crunch

TORONTO — Kasperi Kapanen's power-play goal late in the first period stood as the winner as the Toronto Marlies hung on to beat the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.

Andreas Johnsson also scored on the man advantage for Toronto (12-4-0), the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate. The Marlies finished the game 2 for 6 on the power play.

Adam Erne opened the scoring on the power play for Syracuse (4-8-3). The Crunch converted once on five opportunities with the man advantage.