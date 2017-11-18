Kokkinakis receives Australian Open wildcard

MELBOURNE, Australia — Injury-plagued Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at January's Australian Open tennis tournament for the first time in three years after being awarded a wild card.

The 21-year-old, ranked 210, has battled shoulder and abdominal injuries in recent years and was delighted when Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt told him Sunday he has a guaranteed start in his home grand slam.

Kokkinakis said "it's been tough missing the last two Australian Opens especially because it's my favourite tournament and I was 17 when I played my first one. It's been a pretty tough couple of years with my body but I've been working hard to get it right."