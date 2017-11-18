Maple Leafs sign forward Josh Leivo to one-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Josh Leivo on a one-year extension worth US$925,000.

Leivo, 24, has recorded one assist in five games for the Maple Leafs this season. The Innisfil, Ont., native has collected 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 46 career NHL games, all with Toronto.

Although Leivo is often made a healthy scratch, coach Mike Babcock said it was important to sign him.

"We just think he's a player we like, so why wouldn't we?" said Babcock. "I don't think it has gone as good for him this year as last year. When he gets his next opportunity, he has to take someone's job."

Leivo said he accepts any role on the team he is given.

"We've got a great team right now and we're rolling," he said. "I'm staying patient with it, staying positive in the room. Just helping the guys.

"It's kind of a fun room right now and we hope to keep that going."

He also has 124 points (51 goals, 73 assists) in 171 regular season games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies and was named an AHL All-Star in 2015-16. In 35 career Calder Cup playoff games in the AHL, Leivo has registered eight goals and 19 assists.