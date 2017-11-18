Monahan's hat trick helps Flames beat Flyers in OT

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Monahan had the first hat trick of his NHL career and Michael Frolik scored 1:18 into overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and two assists and extended his points streak to a career-high nine games for the Flames, who won for the sixth time in eight games.

Goaltender Mike Smith, who returned from an upper body injury, turned aside 35 of 39 shots to earn his 10th win for the Flames (11-8-0).

Brian Elliott, who appeared in 49 games for the Flames last season, recorded 27 saves in the loss for the Flyers. Philadelphia (8-8-4) lost for the fourth straight time.

Defencemen Brandon Manning and Ivan Provorov and forwards Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers.

The Flames, who rank last in the NHL on the penalty kill, held the Flyers to just one shot on a power play in the final 2 minutes of regulation.

The teams combined for eight goals on 54 shots through the opening 40 minutes.

KINGS 4, PANTHERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Brodzinski scored his first NHL goal, and Andy Adreoff scored his first of the season to lead the Los Angeles past Florida.

Backup Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Kings for his eighth career shutout and first since Jan. 21, 2016, with Minnesota.

Los Angeles scored three goals in the third period to put away Florida and end a four-game losing streak. All those losses came at home after Los Angeles went 11-2-2 in its first 15 games.

Tyler Toffoli scored at 8:14 of the first period on a delayed penalty, beating James Reimer for a tap-in goal, his ninth of the season. Alex Iafallo battled to protect the puck behind the net to help set up the goal, and Drew Doughty made a nice pass to Toffoli. Dustin Brown also assisted.

Brodzinski scored on a backhander at 2:23 of the third to beat Reimer top shelf. His first career goal came against a Panthers team that includes Nick Bjugstad, his former high school teammate in Blaine, Minnesota.

COYOTES 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to complete a hat trick and Arizona beat Ottawa for its second straight victory.

Antti Raanta made 30 saves to help the Coyotes improve to 4-15-3. On Thursday night in Montreal, they rallied to beat the Canadiens 5-4 for their first regulation victory of the season.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon stopped 25 shots.

Duclair scored at 1:23 of overtime, his shot trickling through Condon's pads and over the goal line.

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first when Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team-leading 13th goal. The Coyotes tied it less than two minutes later. Ottawa's Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers' pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second when Cody Ceci's rebound bounced right to Borowiecki for an open right side.

Duclair tied it at 2 on a power play midway through the third period. Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair.

STARS 6, OILERS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop shut out Edmonton over the last 39 minutes after Kari Lehtonen was pulled, and Dallas beat Edmonton.

Bishop made 17 saves after replacing Lehtonen early in the second period with Edmonton leading 3-2.

Devin Shore tied the game at 3 with his first goal this season, and Radek Faksa scored with 1:26 left in the second to put Dallas ahead.

Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza added third-period goals. Bishop assisted on Spezza's power-play goal.

Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov scored to give Dallas a 2-0 lead, but Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid scored to tie the game at 2 entering the second period.

Caggiula scored his second goal of the game less than one minute into the second.

JETS 5, DEVILS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba and Matt Hendricks scored in a 95-second span, and Winnipeg beat New Jersey for its fourth straight win.

Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also scored during Winnipeg's five-goal second period, and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves. Mark Scheifele and Joel Armia each had two assists, helping the Jets improve to 7-2-1 at home this season.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider played two periods and stopped 17 shots. Keith Kinkaid had 12 saves in the third.

Brian Gibbons and Will Butcher scored for New Jersey (11-5-3), which dropped to 6-2-2 on the road. Butcher also had an assist.

A scoreless first period was followed by five goals in the first half of the second.

Connor rushed the net and sent a Blake Wheeler rebound past Schneider at 5:51, but Gibbons tied it with his ninth goal of the season.