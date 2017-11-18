OHL Roundup: Studenic has four points to lead Bulldogs over 67's

OTTAWA — Marian Studenic had a goal and three assists to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs past the Ottawa 67's 5-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matthew Strome struck twice with Will Bitten and Arthur Kaliyev adding the others for the Bulldogs (12-6-4). Nick Donofrio stopped 37 shots for the win in net.

Kevin Bahl and Kody Clark scored for Ottawa (12-9-1), which got 24 saves from Olivier Lafreniere.

Hamilton went 2 for 4 on the power play and the 67's were scoreless on three opportunities.

---

RANGERS 3 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Connor Bunnaman scored the winner while shorthanded in the third period and Chris McGonigle turned away 30 shots to lift Kitchener over the Colts.

Adam Liska and Kole Sherwood also had goals for the Rangers (14-6-2).

Jason Willms opened the scoring for Barrie (12-6-2) and Leo Lazarev made 35 saves.

---

OTTERS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Owen Headrick struck twice and Troy Timpano kicked out 25 shots as Erie downed the Firebirds.

Jordan Sambrook, Ivan Lodnia and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Otters (9-10-3).

Nicolas Mattinen and Ty Dellandrea replied for Flint (7-12-2). Luke Cavallin made 33 saves in defeat.

---

SPIRIT 5 ATTACK 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Marcus Crawford and Caleb Everett both had a pair of goals to lead the Spirit past Owen Sound.

Cole Coskey added a goal and two assists for Saginaw (8-9-3), which also got three helpers from Brady Gilmour.

Jonah Gadjovich scored twice for the Attack (11-7-2) with Maksim Sushko rounding out the attack.

Cameron Lamour made 30 saves for the win in net as Mack Guzda stopped 21 shots in defeat.