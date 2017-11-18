Ontario captures gold medal at Canadian mixed curling championship

SWAN RIVER, Man. — Ontario's Mike Anderson and his team from Thornhill won the 2018 Canadian mixed curling championship on Saturday with a 7-3 victory over Robert Desjardins of Quebec.

Anderson, playing alongside vice-skip Danielle Inglis, second Sean Harrison and lead Lauren Harrison, stole a go-ahead point in the seventh end and three more in the eighth and final end to pull away and seal the win.

"Awesome would be the first word. Proud would be the second, probably," said Anderson when asked to describe the feeling of winning a Canadian title.

"It's starting to set in. When we were reading the names of the people who've won the trophy in the past, and now to be considered in that class, and nobody can ever take that away from us, it's pretty special."

Quebec, which had won 11 straight draws, opened the gold-medal game with two points and took a 3-1 lead after four ends.

But Ontario blanked the fifth end, and tied the game with a sixth-end deuce.

The Anderson team will get its chance on the world stage at the 2018 world mixed championship next fall. The World Curling Federation has yet to determine a location or date.

Desjardins' team from Chicoutimi was rounded out by vice-skip Amelie Blais, second Thierry Fournier and lead Veronique Bouchard.