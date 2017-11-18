Veteran quarterbacks Ray, Glenn leading the way in East Division final
TORONTO — One of the few certainties of the East Division final is a 38-year-old quarterback will lead his team to the Grey Cup.
The Toronto Argonauts host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BMO Field on Sunday with veteran quarterbacks Ricky Ray and Kevin Glenn, respectively, at the helm.
Ray started 17 of Toronto's 18 regular-season games after injuries limited him to 12 contests the past two years. Under first-year head coach Marc Trestman, Ray finished second in the CFL in passing (5,546 yards) and became just the third player in CFL history to register a fourth 5,000-yard passing campaign.
Ray has won three Grey Cup titles over his career, the latest being in 2012, his first season with Toronto.
Glenn is chasing his first Grey Cup championship of his 17-year CFL career.
Saskatchewan is also attempting to become the first crossover team to advance to the Grey Cup since the rule was adopted in 1996.
