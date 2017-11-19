AEK snatches last-minute draw at Panathinaikos
ATHENS, Greece — AEK escaped with a 1-1 draw at Panathinaikos after Marko Livaja's equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half injury time in the Greek league on Sunday.
AEK is top of the league, one point ahead of Atromitos and Olympiakos. Atromitos travels to fourth-place PAOK on Monday, while defending champion Olympiakos beat Levadiakos 2-1 Saturday.
Rodrigo Moledo put Panathinaikos ahead with a header in the 10th minute. Twenty minutes later, he clashed with an opponent and had to leave the game, requiring several stitches above his left eye.
AEK coach Manolo Jimenez was dismissed in the 83rd for the second time this season for invading the pitch.
Also, Xanthi beat Panionios 2-0, Asteras won 3-0 at Platanias and Giannena and Panetolikos drew 1-1.
