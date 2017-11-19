Concern growing about Chiefs after 4th loss in 5 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Andy Reid had such success coaching teams coming off bye weeks he had gone 16-2. That magic was gone Sunday.

The New York Giants beat Reid's sluggish and out-of-sync Kansas City Chiefs 12-9 in overtime. The week off did not cure what ails the Chiefs, who have lost four of their last five games after a 5-0 start.

Reid put the blame squarely on his shoulders.

"We didn't play well enough," Reid said. "That's my responsibility."

Reid was not the only culprit. Not even close.

Alex Smith was off-target most of the afternoon at blustery MetLife Stadium. He was 27 for 40 for 230 yards, with several balls sailing way wide of intended targets. His two interceptions set up the first nine Giants points. He had not thrown an interception in his first eight games.

One could also point a finger at nine Kansas City penalties that gifted New York 87 yards. Or the fact the Chiefs were 3 for 11 on third downs.

"We are going to take care of business and tighten things up in those areas so we are more disciplined," Reid said. "That's directly reflected on me. I need to make sure I do my job better."

The Chiefs started slowly and never recovered. They allowed a Giants defence coming off lopsided losses to the Rams and the winless 49ers to find their footing.

"They played good today." Smith said. "We let them get in a rhythm early. They got confidence going and played with it all day."

The outcome pleased the Giants fans who braved a windy afternoon to cheer their struggling 2-8 team. And it was a slap in the face for the Chiefs.

"We're going to have to go look at the film and man up," tight end Travis Kelce said. "Nobody is pointing fingers, but guys have to get called out and get told, you know what I mean? They have to be more accountable, and that starts with myself. We'll just go around the room and sure enough, guys have to start stepping up."

That starts with a home game against Buffalo on Sunday as they try to maintain their two-game lead in the division.

The Chiefs still believe they are a top team, perhaps a SuperBowl contender. It gets harder to keep the faith with each loss.

"The first thing you have to do is punch your ticket to the dance and get into the tournament," Smith said. "Till you do that, you should be focused on every single one of these games. You have to have a sense of urgency. Plenty of teams started out hot. You have to continue to grow and get better. Certainly these games get bigger and bigger as the season goes on and we've got to find a way to win."

