Dimitrov defeats Goffin to win ATP Finals title

LONDON — Grigor Dimitrov claimed the biggest title of his career at the season-ending ATP Finals on Sunday, prevailing on his fifth match point to beat David Goffin of Belgium 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian won in 2 hours, 30 minutes, 15 seconds for the longest best-of-three sets final in the tournament's history. It was more than 11 minutes longer than Roger Federer took to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

Dimitrov won all five of his matches at the O2 Arena to become the first player to win the elite season-ending tournament on debut since 1998, when Alex Corretja of Spain triumphed in Hanover.

Goffin saved three match points on his own serve, but Dimitrov kept his cool, taking the second opportunity on his own delivery to close it out.

By reaching the final, Dimitrov had already secured a career-high No. 3-ranking to end the year. Goffin also moves up to a career-best No. 7.

It was a nervous start as both players failed to hold serve in the opening three games before Goffin settled down to take control of the opener as Dimitrov struggled with his timing.

However, Dimitrov fought his way back into the set. He levelled in the eighth game before breaking once more in the 12th to snatch the set in which Goffin hit eight more winners.

Dimitrov's confidence carried into the second set, where he brought up the first break point in the sixth game, only for Goffin to produce a stunning cross-court backhand winner to save it. The momentum back with him, Goffin broke the following game for a 4-3 lead and calmly closed out the set.

Having come from behind to beat Federer in Saturday's semifinal, Goffin had every reason to be confident and could have gone ahead. But he wasted four break points in the opening game — they would turn out to be his only chances in the decider.