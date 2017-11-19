Durant (ankle sprain) to miss Warriors' game at Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is missing Golden State's game against Brooklyn on Sunday night because of a sprained left ankle.
Durant scored 27 points Saturday night as the Warriors rallied for a 124-116 victory at Philadelphia.
The NBA Finals MVP leads the Warriors with 24.9 points per game. Their next game after Sunday is on Wednesday at Oklahoma City, where Durant played before joining Golden State last season.
