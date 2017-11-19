Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas was suspended for 10 games
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers
Gudas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing midway through the first period in the Flyers' 3-2 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night.
Gudas is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $408,537.
Most Popular
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Small business innovators unveil tech-driven secrets of success