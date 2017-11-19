French skiers to start in Lake Louise after Poisson's death

PARIS — The French skiing federation says its athletes will compete in Lake Louise at the first World Cup speed events of the Alpine season despite the death of David Poisson earlier this week.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday in a crash while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races of the 1988 Olympics.

The federation said in a statement Sunday that it has provided psychological support to all members of the French squad who were present in Nakiska when Poisson died, and that "all athletes decided to start the first speed World Cup of the season on Nov. 25-26 in Lake Louise, Canada."