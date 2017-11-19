Miro Aaltonen scores winner as Marlies beat Crunch for fourth straight win
TORONTO — Miro Aaltonen scored the winner in the third period as the Toronto Marlies beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-1 on Sunday for their fourth straight win in American Hockey League action.
Justin Holl opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the first period and Ben Smith added an empty-netter for Toronto (13-4-0), the AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.
Kevin Lynch replied with a short-handed goal of his own later in the first for the Crunch (4-9-3).
Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for the win in net as Louis Domingue kicked out 26 shots in defeat.
The Marlies were scoreless on eight power plays while Syracuse was 0 for 4.
