No. 1 draft pick Fultz out 2 to 3 more weeks for 76ers
A
A
Share via Email
Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from soreness in his right shoulder.
The Sixers said Fultz's return to action will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft will continue with physiotherapy as he returns from his soreness and scapular muscle imbalance.
Fultz has played only four games this season. He is shooting 33
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Most Popular
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information