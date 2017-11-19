Pelicans' Davis out of concussion protocol, probable vs. OKC
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Anthony Davis has been cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol and is probable for Monday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pelicans say Davis was diagnosed with a facial bruise near his right eye after taking a blow from the back of Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic's head during a 146-114 loss in Denver on Friday night.
Jokic was called for an offensive foul on the play and Davis was held out for the remainder of the game. The Pelicans say Davis was re-evaluated by physicians on Saturday.
Davis, a four-time All-Star in his sixth NBA season, is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season.
