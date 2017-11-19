Predators forward Austin Watson suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Dominic Toninato.
Watson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding during the first period of the Predators' 5-2 home victory Saturday night.
The suspension will cost Watson $11,828.
