QMJHL Roundup: Pascal Aquin, Gregor MacLeod lead Islanders over Sea Dogs

CHARLOTTETOWN — Pascal Aquin and Gregor MacLeod both scored twice as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Aquin put away the winner for the Islanders (13-8-1) at 16:39 of the first period. Keith Getson and Saku Vesterinen also scored, while Matthew Welsh made 33 saves.

Ostap Safin and Alexis Girard scored for the Sea Dogs (5-13-6), as Matthew Williams stopped 38 shots.

Saint John's Robbie Burt was given a match penalty for boarding at 4:06 of the third period.

Charlottetown went 3 for 8 on the power play and the Sea Dogs were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Phelix Martineau had the eventual winner in the second period as the Screaming Eagles topped the Wildcats.

Tyler Hylland, Egor Sokolov, Mathias Laferriere and Peyton Hoyt also scored for Cape Breton (12-9-2).

Jakob Pelletier and Anderson MacDonald scored for Moncton (13-8-3).

---

PHOENIX 5 TITAN 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin struck twice and as the Phoenix sunk Acadie-Bathurst.

Yaroslav Alexeyev, Kevin Gilbert and Benjamin Tardif rounded out the attack for Sherbrooke (9-9-6).

Adam Holwell and Jordan Maher scored for the Titan (12-7-5).

---

SAGUENEENS 6 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Olivier Galipeau had two goals and an assist while Vincent Milot-Ouellet also struck twice as Chicoutimi downed the Foreurs.

Joakim Paradis and Liam Stevens also scored for the Sagueneens (8-12-2).

Nicolas Ouellet had a short-handed goal in the third period for Val-d'Or (11-11-1).

---

TIGRES 2 OCEANIC 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Anthony Morrone kicked out all 34 shots he faced as the Tigres blanked Rimouski.

Ivan Kosorenkov and Maxime Comtois scored for Victoriaville (11-10-1).

Jimmy Lemay made 20 saves for the Oceanic (13-6-3).

---

DRAKKAR 4 REMPARTS 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jordan Martel scored the winner early in the third period to lift the Drakkar over Quebec.

Samuel Dickner, Bradley Lalonde and Edouard St-Laurent supplied the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau (11-10-1).

Derek Gentile, Christian Huntley and Mikael Robidoux found the back of the net for the Remparts (16-7-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 26 shots he faced as Drummondville shut out the Cataractes.

Thomas Pelletier, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Pavel Koltygin and Nicolas Desgroseilliers supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (14-7-2).

Mikhail Denisov turned away 22 shots for Shawinigan (7-16-1).

---

HUSKIES 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Felix Bibeau scored the winner on a power play and added two assists to lead Rouyn-Noranda past the Olympiques.

Mathieu Boucher, Justin Bergeron and William Cyr also chipped in for the Huskies (13-5-5).