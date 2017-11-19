Rams-Vikings highlights early slate of Week 11 games
The highlight of Week 11 in the NFL includes a trip by the Rams to face the Vikings and a showdown between the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico City.
The Rams and Vikings are both 7-2 and
The Saints go for their eighth straight win when they play the Redskins. The Chiefs return from a week off to visit the Giants. The Ravens head to chilly Lambeau Field to face the Packers, while the Lions face the Bears.
The Jaguars are visiting the winless Browns and the Cardinals are visiting the Texans.
