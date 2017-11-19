St. Francis Brooklyn snaps 18-game losing streak
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Rasheem Dunn scored 23 points, Jalen Jordan sank career-high six 3-pointers Sunday and St. Francis Brooklyn snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 77-74 victory over Brown.
Clinging to a one-point lead with 19 seconds left, St. Francis (1-2) got a free throw from Glenn Sanabria, who then drew a foul at the other end while hauling in a defensive rebound and again went 1 for 2 at the line to make it 77-74 with six seconds to go. Brown's Brandon Anderson had a 3-pointer hit the front rim at the buzzer.
St. Francis won back-to-back games in overtime last December, but lost its final 16 games last season to go 4-27. On Wednesday, St. Francis lost to Manhattan 80-79 in overtime.
Brown (2-1) had trailed by eight at the half but closed the gap midway through the second half and retook the lead with Anderson's 3-pointer to cap a 7-2 spurt that made it 69-68 with 3:13 to play. St. Francis scored the next seven points, a 3-pointer from Jordan sandwiched between four of Dunn's six free throws, to take the lead for good 75-69.
Jordan finished with 22 points and D.J. Porter added 11 points to go with 10 rebounds for St. Francis.
Anderson's 21 points led three Brown players in double figures.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program