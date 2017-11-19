Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.
Trump's tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized Trump's involvement in winning the players' release during an interview Saturday with ESPN. Trump has said he raised the players' detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) during the leaders' recent meeting in Beijing.
The players returned to the U.S. last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team.
Says Trump: "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children