Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.

Trump's tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized Trump's involvement in winning the players' release during an interview Saturday with ESPN. Trump has said he raised the players' detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) during the leaders' recent meeting in Beijing.

The players returned to the U.S. last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team.