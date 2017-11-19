WHL Roundup: Winterhawks beat Pats 3-1 to extend win streak to six

REGINA — Skyler McKenzie had a goal and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks extended their win streak to six games with a 3-1 victory against the Regina Pats on Saturday in Western Hockey League play.

Cody Glass and Kieffer Bellows also scored for the Winterhawks (15-4-0), who got a 27-save outing from Cole Kehler.

Sam Steel responded for the Pats (12-9-2). Tyler Brown turned aside 28-of-30 shots in defeat.

Portland went 1 for 3 on the power play while Regina failed to score on its only chance with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 6 BLADES 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tanner Jeannot scored a hat trick and Brayden Burke had two goals and two assists as the league-leading Warriors doubled up Saskatoon.

Jayden Halbgewachs also scored for Moose Jaw (18-5-0) while Justin Almeida chipped in with four assists. Brody Willms made 28 saves for the win.

Libor Hajek scored while also setting up goals from Michael Farren and Josh Paterson for the Blades (8-12-1). Ryan Kubic kicked out 31 shots in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 2 HITMEN 1 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Joel Hofer turned away 41 shots through 65 minutes and three more in the shootout as the Broncos slipped past Calgary.

Tyler Steenbergen scored in the shootout for Swift Current (15-4-1), which got a goal in regulation time from Sahvan Khaira.

Jake Kryski scored for the Hitmen (6-13-4), who are on a six-game slide. Nick Schneider made 24 saves in a losing cause.

---

ICE 3 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Colton Veloso scored the winner at 10:08 of the second period as Kootenay handed the Rebels their third loss in a row.

Alec Baer and Peyton Krebs also scored for the Ice (10-12-1). Duncan McGovern kicked out 23 shots for the win.

Mason McCarty scored for the Red Deer (9-14-1). Ethan Anders made 30 saves in defeat.

---

GIANTS 6 ROCKETS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Benson scored twice and James Malm had a goal and two helpers as Vancouver snapped Kelowna's four-game win streak.

Brad Morrison, Ty Ronning and Tyler Popowich also scored for the Giants (10-9-4). David Tendeck turned away 26 shots for the victory.

Marek Skvrne scored for the Rockets (12-7-3). Roman Basran made 31 saves in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 5 HURRICANES 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nick Chyzowski scored twice and Quinn Benjafield had a goal and three assists as the Blazers handed Lethbridge its eighth straight loss.

Brodi Stuart and Ondrej Vala also scored for the Blazers (9-13-0) while Dylan Ferguson made 25 saves for his second win in a row since being returned by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tanner Nagel and Jordy Bellerive scored for the Hurricanes (7-12-1). Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots in a losing cause.

---

COUGARS 4 OIL KINGS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jared Bethune's second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Cougars edged Edmonton for their third win in a row.

Brogan O'Brien and Ethan O'Rourke also scored for Prince George (9-9-4). Tavis Grant made 27 saves for the win.

Tomas Soustal, Colton Kehler and Liam Keeler scored as the Oil Kings' (5-15-2) losing streak hit nine games. Boston Bilous turned aside 20 shots in defeat.

---

ROYALS 7 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Matthew Phillips scored twice and Dante Hannoun had a goal and two helpers as Victoria beat Tri-City.

Igor Martynov, Jared Legien, Ryan Peckford and Regan Nagy also found the back of the net for the Royals (16-7-1). Griffen Outhouse mades 25 saves for the victory.

Morgan Geekie struck twice and Nolan Yaremko had the other for the Americans (13-6-2). Beck Warm combined with Patrick Dea for 25 saves in a losing cause.

---

CHIEFS 7 RAIDERS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Zach Fischer had a pair of goals and Hudson Elynuik scored once and set up three more as the Chiefs blanked Prince Albert.

Dalton Hamaliuk, Nolan Reid, Tyson Helgesen and Luke Toporowski also scored for Spokane (11-8-3). Donovan Busky only had to make 13 saves for the shutout.

Ian Scott turned away 41 shots for the Raiders (9-10-3), who are on a three-game slide.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 2 SILVERTIPS 0

KENT, Wash. — Matt Berlin made 27 saves as Seattle shut out Everett to snap a five-game losing streak.

Nolan Volcan scored twice for the Thunderbirds (10-9-2).

Dustin Wolf made 27 saves for the Silvertips (10-11-2).