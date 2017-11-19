Wizards' Wall to miss game at Toronto with sore left knee
TORONTO — Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss Sunday's game at Toronto because of a sore left knee, but coach Scott Brooks said there's a "great chance" the four-time All-Star will be able to return Monday night at Milwaukee.
Monday marks the first time this season the Wizards are playing on back-to-back nights. Washington, which visits Charlotte on Wednesday, is beginning a stretch of three games in four days.
Wall is averaging 19.9 points and a team-high 9.3 assists per game. He scored just eight points and missed nine of 12 field goal attempts in Friday's 91-88 loss to Miami, going scoreless through the first three quarters, and was limping in the locker room afterward.
Wall also missed a Nov. 5 game at Toronto because of a sprained left shoulder, but returned the following game.
Tim Frazier was set to start against Toronto on Sunday.
