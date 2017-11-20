1st test: India reaches 251-5 at lunch on day 5 vs Sri Lanka

KOLKATA, India — Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 41 as India reached 251-5 at lunch on day five, building a 129-run lead and pushing the opening test against Sri Lanka toward a draw.

India resumed at 171-1 on Monday, aiming to score quickly to set up a chance for victory in the rain-interrupted match.

But Suranga Lakmal (3-50) took three wickets in his morning spell to slow down the home team's progress.

Lokesh Rahul (79) added only six runs to his overnight score before he was bowled by Lakmal in the fifth over.

At the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara (22) became the third Indian player after ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to bat on all five days of a test.

But he added only 11 runs with Kohli for the third wicket, taking India past 200 in the 48th over, before Lakmal struck twice quickly.

He had Pujara caught at gully as he failed to fend off a short ball and trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) lbw four balls later, a close decision that stayed in the bowler's favour despite DRS review.

Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (9) rallied in a 36-run stand before Dilruwan Perera broke through just before the interval, having Jadeja caught at slip.