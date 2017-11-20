Italy soccer chief resigns after failure to reach World Cup

ROME — Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio has resigned a week after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Monday's announcement came following calls for a complete overhaul of the nation's most popular sport, from the amateur leagues right up to Serie A and the national teams.

Sweden's playoff win over Italy kept the four-time champion out of the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was fired two days after the loss.

For the last week, Tavecchio has resisted calls to step down but he eventually lost the support of the federation's board of directors.