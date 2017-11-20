Sports

Libertadores final: Argentina's Lanus vs. Brazil's Gremio

In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Argentina's Lanus fans cheer for their team during a semifinals Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lanus, a small soccer club from Buenos Aires suburbs, qualified for the first time in its history to the final of the Copa Libertadores, and will face Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 22 and 29. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

SAO PAULO — It's Argentina vs. Brazil in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

But it's not the usual suspects, at least in the case of Argentina.

Lanus will be playing its first Libertadores final, a giant step for the modest club from the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Gremio, a club from the deep south of Brazil, has won the Copa Libertadores twice, but not in more than 20 years. It's well known, but not as famous as Sao Paulo's Corinthians or Rio's Flamengo.

The first leg is on Wednesday in Porto Alegre, with the second leg on Nov. 29 in Buenos Aires.

