Marketing exec said he kept track of secret payments

NEW YORK — A sports marketing executive has testified that he kept a secret ledger of payments made to South American soccer executives as part of contracts for the Copa America soccer tournament.

Santiago Pena, who worked for Full Play, testified Monday for the U.S. government in its case against Juan Angel Napout, the ex-president of Paraguay's soccer federation; Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil's soccer federation; and Manuel Burga, the ex-head of Peru's soccer federation.

Pena said that as part of the contracts for the Copa America covering 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2013, payments were made to soccer federation presidents and the head and general secretary of the South American governing body CONMEBOL.