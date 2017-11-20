Missed field goal prompts Bears to switch kickers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears on Monday waived kicker Connor Barth and signed former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Barth missed a 46-yard field goal wide right that would have tied the game Sunday on the Bears' final drive. Barth was 11 for 16 this season, with all his misses coming from 40 yards or beyond.

Santos was an undrafted free agent from Tulane who signed with the Chiefs in 2014. The Chiefs put Santos on injured reserve due to a groin strain, then cut him with an injury settlement after Harrison Butker established himself as a capable replacement.

Santos had been 3 for 3 on field goals this season with the Chiefs before his injury, and in four seasons was 89 for 105. He was 125 for 130 on extra points.

The Bears gave Santos a tryout last week.

Barth, a nine-year veteran, was 29 for 39 on field goals in 2016-17 with the Bears.

