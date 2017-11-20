Players' union extends deadline to Tuesday for Japan deal
NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended its deadline by a day to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday for an agreement on a new posting system between the Major League Baseball and its Japanese counterpart, a deal that would allow star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid.
MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball reached agreement several weeks ago on the framework of a new agreement. The rules call for pretty much a continuation of the same system for this
Starting next
The players' association must approve any agreement and last Thursday set a Monday deadline. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he did not think the obstacles were insurmountable.