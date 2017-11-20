Players' union extends deadline to Tuesday for Japan deal

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended its deadline by a day to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday for an agreement on a new posting system between the Major League Baseball and its Japanese counterpart, a deal that would allow star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid.

MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball reached agreement several weeks ago on the framework of a new agreement. The rules call for pretty much a continuation of the same system for this off-season : The Japanese club would get a maximum $20 million posting fee, and any MLB club willing to bid that amount would be able to negotiate with Otani for 30 days.

Starting next off-season , the fee would be 15 per cent of the guarantee of a major league contract and 20 per cent of the signing bonus if a player is subject to bonus pools, a person familiar with the terms said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were weren't announced.