Sunday's Games
Sunday's Games
East Final
Toronto 25 Saskatchewan 21
West Final
Calgary 32 Edmonton 28
---
NFL
Baltimore 23 Green Bay 0
Detroit 27 Chicago 24
Minnesota 24 L.A. Rams 7
Jacksonville 19 Cleveland 7
Houston 31 Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 30 Miami 20
N.Y. Giants 12 Kansas City 9 (OT)
New Orleans 34 Washington 31 (OT)
L.A. Chargers 54 Buffalo 24
Cincinnati 20 Denver 17
New England 33 Oakland 8
Philadelphia 37 Dallas 9
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 0
Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 2
Colorado 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Anaheim 3 Florida 2
Vegas 4 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Providence 4 Hershey 1
Bridgeport 2 Springfield 1
Manitoba 5 Laval 2
Toronto 3 Syracuse 1
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
Ontario 3 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Toronto 100 Washington 91
Indiana 120 Miami 95
Golden State 118 Brooklyn 111
Detroit 100 Minnesota 97
Phoenix 113 Chicago 105
L.A. Lakers 127 Denver 109
---
