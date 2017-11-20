Utah resorts giddy about Olympic bid, worried about DUI law

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation.

But there's also concern that publicity surrounding the state's strict new DUI law that goes into effect at the end of 2018 may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the long-held stigma that visitors can't have fun in Utah. State lawmakers this voted to lower Utah's blood alcohol limit for most drivers.