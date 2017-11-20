Vancouver Canucks place forward Anton Rodin on unconditional waivers

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Anton Rodin on unconditional waivers for the purpose of releasing him from his contract.

Rodin signed a one-year deal worth US$700,000 on July 1 but failed to crack the Canucks' lineup this season. He had a goal and an assist in seven games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

The Stockholm native was drafted by the Canucks in the second round (53rd overall) at the 2009 NHL draft but struggled to stay healthy. Rodin suffered a lacerated knee tendon in a Swedish Hockey League game prior to joining Vancouver, and trouble with his surgically repaired knee limited him to three games with the Canucks last season.