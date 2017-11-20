Yankees acquire minor league pitcher Sanmartin from Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have acquired minor league pitcher Reiver Sanmartin from the Texas Rangers for pitcher Ronald Herrera.

The Yankees announced the move Monday.

The 21-year-old Sanmartin went 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 games last season, splitting time between Single-A Spokane and Hickory. The Colombian was signed by the Rangers in 2015 and is 14-4 with a 2.62 ERA in three minor league seasons.

The 22-year-old Herrera made his major league debut with the Yankees last season, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two relief appearances. He was sidelined by midseason shoulder inflammation and split time between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.