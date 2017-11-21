1st-round withdrawals at Grand Slams could lose prize money

LONDON — A player who withdraws or performs below professional standards during a first-round singles match at a Grand Slam tournament could be fined under new rules introduced Tuesday.

The Grand Slam Board says a player who is unfit to compete and withdraws before the draw will receive 50 per cent of the first-round prize money. The replacement will receive the remaining 50 per cent .

It is an attempt to stop players who aren't fully fit from playing in the first round just so they can collect prize money.

At the end of a two-day meeting in London, the GSB said there will be a 25-second shot clock at the 2018 Australian Open in line with a system tested at this year's U.S. Open.