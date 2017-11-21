Aleksi Saarela powers Charlotte Checkers past Belleville Senators 4-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aleksi Saarela had a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, as the Charlotte Checkers rallied past the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Janne Kuokkanen put the puck into an empty net and added three assists as Charlotte (11-7-0) reeled off four unanswered goals. Brenden Kichton had the Checkers' first goal of the night early in the opening period and Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for the win.

Ethan Werek and Max Reinhart scored 28 seconds apart early in the first for Belleville (8-9-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Chris Driedger stopped 29-of-32 shots.