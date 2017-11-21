Bucks' Teletovic out 4 weeks; Henson to miss Suns game
MILWAUKEE — Injuries are thinning the Milwaukee Bucks' frontcourt as they begin a Western Conference road trip.
The team says forward Mirza Teletovic is expected to miss four weeks following arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair cartilage in his left knee. He has missed the last six games.
The 6-foot-9 Teletovic is a key player off the bench for Milwaukee. He is averaging 7.1 points in 10 games this season, shooting 46
The Bucks also say starting
Henson is expected to rejoin the Bucks before Saturday's game at Utah. He is averaging 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.
Guard Matthew Dellavedova also remains out with left knee tendinitis.
