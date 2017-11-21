Penguins' Malkin out at least 1 game with upper-body injury
Pittsburgh Penguins
Coach Mike Sullivan announced the injury on Tuesday. Malkin will sit out on Wednesday night when the Penguins host Vancouver. Sullivan says Malkin will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Pittsburgh visits Boston on Friday and hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Malkin is second on the team in scoring, with seven goals and 14 assists in 22 games for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. It's unclear who will fill his spot on the second line with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust. Jake Guentzel practiced with them on Tuesday.
