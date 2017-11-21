Petan, Lemieux lead Manitoba Moose past Laval Rocket in 3-2 shootout win
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux scored in the shootout as the Manitoba Moose edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.
Mike Sgarbossa had back-to-back goals 40 seconds apart in the second period for the Moose (12-5-2), the AHL-affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie made 26 saves for Manitoba's fourth straight win.
Antoine Waked and Chris Terry supplied the offence for Laval (9-7-3), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens. Michael McNiven stopped 34 shots in net for the Rocket.
The Moose went 1 for 3 on the power play and Laval was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man strangled off-duty cop, disposed of body with compost bin, jury told
-
After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall in U.S and Canada
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'