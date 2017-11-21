QMJHL: Hinam, Beaucage help Huskies complete rally in shootout win over Tigres
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Tyler Hinam and Alex Beaucage scored in the shootout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Victoriaville Tigres 3-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
William Cyr and Mathieu Boucher scored in the final two minutes of play in the third period for Rouyn-Noranda (14-5-5). Cyr's goal was on the power play, while Boucher tied it shorthanded with 38 seconds left in regulation. Samuel Harvey made 32 saves for the win.
James Phelan and Maxime Comtois built a 2-0 lead the Tigres (11-10-2) by the second intermission. Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 47 shots for Victoriaville.
The Huskies went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Tigres were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
MOOSEHEADS 6 WILDCATS 5
HALIFAX — Joel Bishop's goal early in the third was the winner as the Mooseheads slipped past Moncton.
Otto Somppi, Arnaud Durandeau, Filip Zadina, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Xavier Parent also scored for Halifax (14-7-3).
Jeremy McKenna, Mika Cyr, Jacob Hudson, Jonathan Aspirot and Julien Tessier scored for the Wildcats (13-9-3).
