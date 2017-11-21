Russian figure skating star Medvedeva mending broken foot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — World champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva may miss the Grand Prix Final next month because of a broken foot.
Widely considered the
However, she revealed on Tuesday that her two grand prix wins this season were achieved on painkillers because of a fractured metatarsal bone, and her right foot has been in plaster since she won the NHK Trophy this month.
"I'm doing everything to recover," Medvedeva said in a statement on the Russian Figure Skating Federation
The two-time world and European champion has never missed a competition due to injury.
Most Popular
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'
-
Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'
-
Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death