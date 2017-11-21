School leader criticized for handling of cheerleader protest

ATLANTA — Lawyers for Georgia's board of regents say a university president failed to keep state officials informed about moving cheerleaders off the field before football games after some black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem.

In a report released Tuesday, the board's legal office found that Kennesaw State President Sam Olens did not advise the state's university system of the change in the pregame routine even though he had been instructed to do so.

Some cheerleaders had taken a knee at a Sept. 30 game to protest racial injustice, prompting a barrage of calls and emails from furious school boosters.