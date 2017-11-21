Spartak held by Maribor to draw in Champions League

MOSCOW — Spartak Moscow was held by Maribor to 1-1, missing a chance to put pressure on Liverpool and Sevilla in Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

The Russian champion kept Maribor under heavy pressure, but couldn't find a goal until the 82nd minute when Ze Luis scored from close range.

Maribor hit back in stoppage time when substitute Jasmin Mesanovic prodded the ball into an unguarded net off a cross from Marcos Tavares as Spartak's defence seemed rooted to the spot.

The result kept Spartak third in Group E, behind Liverpool and Sevilla, who played in Spain later Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Maribor needed a win to keep alive its faint hope of qualifying.

Spartak has shown flashes of brilliance during its first Champions League campaign in five years — notably demolishing Sevilla 5-1 in Moscow — but looks set for the Europa League after giving up late equalizers in both of its games against Slovenian outsider Maribor.

Spartak had plenty of missed chances, with Ze Luis, Fernando, and Luis Adriano all going close.