Sterling scores, City beats Feyenoord 1-0 to top CL group

MANCHESTER, England — Raheem Sterling chipped in a late winner as Manchester City overcome an uncharacteristically sloppy display to beat Feyenoord 1-0 and clinch top spot in its Champions League group on Tuesday.

With Napoli beating second-place Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0, City would have already been assured of first place heading into the final round of matches in Group F.

Sterling ran onto Kyle Walker's through-ball and dinked a finish over Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones in the 88th minute, a rare moment of class on a night when a weakened City lineup struggled for fluency.