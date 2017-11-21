Sports

Sterling scores, City beats Feyenoord 1-0 to top CL group

Manchester City's Phil Foden runs with the ball during the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Feyenoord, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England — Raheem Sterling chipped in a late winner as Manchester City overcome an uncharacteristically sloppy display to beat Feyenoord 1-0 and clinch top spot in its Champions League group on Tuesday.

With Napoli beating second-place Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0, City would have already been assured of first place heading into the final round of matches in Group F.

Sterling ran onto Kyle Walker's through-ball and dinked a finish over Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones in the 88th minute, a rare moment of class on a night when a weakened City lineup struggled for fluency.

It was City's fifth straight win in the group and Pep Guardiola's team remains unbeaten in all competitions this season.

