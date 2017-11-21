Wales without Williams against the All Blacks

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales fullback Liam Williams will miss the rugby test against New Zealand on Saturday because of injury, depriving the team of another key back as it goes for a first win over the All Blacks since 1953.

Williams sustained an abdominal injury in Wales' 13-6 win over Georgia on Saturday and he has been released back to his English club, Saracens.

The Welsh are also without centre Jonathan Davies, who was injured in their opening autumn international against Australia.